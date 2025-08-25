Next Article
West Bengal: 15 stray dogs found dead near police station
Stray dogs were found poisoned near Hirapur Police Station in Asansol, West Bengal, sparking concern among locals and animal lovers.
Animal lovers believe the dogs were given food mixed with poison at night.
Police have arrested one person and launched an investigation.
Dogs were likely given food mixed with poison
Residents say the poisoning was likely revenge by someone whose chickens were attacked by the dogs.
This comes just after a Supreme Court ruling (August 22) that lets sterilized strays return to their areas but bans street feeding nationwide.
Only aggressive or rabid dogs can be kept in shelters now.
The incident has led to concern among animal lovers and a complaint has been lodged.