Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked in her office

Sakriya is now in 5-day police custody

Sakriya is now in five-day police custody. CCTV showed he'd visited Gupta's home earlier that week. According to his mother, he was upset about a Supreme Court decision on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

Police are treating the assault as a "well-planned conspiracy," with special agencies investigating and serious charges filed under attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant.

This incident adds to recent attacks on Indian Chief Ministers in the 2020s, raising fresh concerns about their safety.