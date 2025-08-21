Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked in her office
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked on Wednesday at her weekly 'Jan Sunwai' session by Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, 41, from Rajkot.
He allegedly slapped her, pulled her hair, and shouted insults.
Gupta suffered minor injuries but was discharged after a quick checkup.
Security immediately detained Sakriya.
Sakriya is now in five-day police custody. CCTV showed he'd visited Gupta's home earlier that week. According to his mother, he was upset about a Supreme Court decision on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.
Police are treating the assault as a "well-planned conspiracy," with special agencies investigating and serious charges filed under attempt to murder and obstructing a public servant.
This incident adds to recent attacks on Indian Chief Ministers in the 2020s, raising fresh concerns about their safety.