India will continue buying Russian oil: Ambassador to Russia
India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, made it clear: India will keep buying oil from wherever the "best deal" is, even after the US announced a 50% tariff on Indian imports.
The move is in response to India's Russian oil purchases.
US tariffs 'unfair, unreasonable and unjustified': Kumar
Kumar called the US tariffs "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," pointing out that India's top priority is energy security for its 1.4 billion people.
He also noted that the US and Europe are still trading with Russia themselves.
Despite these new trade hurdles, Kumar said business between India and Russia is running smoothly using national currencies. Plus, India plans to boost exports to Russia in areas like textiles, electronics, automobiles and automobile parts, digital services, construction materials, and fashion products.
Jaishankar calls US tariff hikes 'unjustified and unreasonable'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also criticized the tariff hikes as "unjustified and unreasonable."
He stressed that protecting Indian farmers and small businesses comes first—and that India will stand firm on its national interests no matter what.