India will continue buying Russian oil: Ambassador to Russia

US tariffs 'unfair, unreasonable and unjustified': Kumar

Kumar called the US tariffs "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified," pointing out that India's top priority is energy security for its 1.4 billion people.

He also noted that the US and Europe are still trading with Russia themselves.

Despite these new trade hurdles, Kumar said business between India and Russia is running smoothly using national currencies. Plus, India plans to boost exports to Russia in areas like textiles, electronics, automobiles and automobile parts, digital services, construction materials, and fashion products.