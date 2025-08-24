Maratha reservation activist announces Mumbai march, seeks OBC quota

Jarange Patil accuses Fadnavis of blocking efforts

At a recent rally, Jarange Patil accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking their efforts by using police pressure and delaying justice in an ongoing murder case.

He encouraged everyone to stay peaceful and report troublemakers.

Meanwhile, Minister Girish Mahajan defended Fadnavis—reminding people of his work on reservation policies—and said the government wants to resolve things through open talks with everyone involved.