Maratha reservation activist announces Mumbai march, seeks OBC quota
Manoj Jarange Patil, a key voice for the Maratha reservation movement, has announced a "Chalo Mumbai" march beginning August 27, 2025, culminating in a demonstration at Azad Maidan in Mumbai starting August 29, 2025.
Starting in Jalna and ending at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, he's urging Marathas from all over Maharashtra to join what he's calling the final push for educational and job reservations under the OBC category.
Jarange Patil accuses Fadnavis of blocking efforts
At a recent rally, Jarange Patil accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of blocking their efforts by using police pressure and delaying justice in an ongoing murder case.
He encouraged everyone to stay peaceful and report troublemakers.
Meanwhile, Minister Girish Mahajan defended Fadnavis—reminding people of his work on reservation policies—and said the government wants to resolve things through open talks with everyone involved.