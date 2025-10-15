IMD issues thundershower alert for Bengaluru today India Oct 15, 2025

Heads up, Bengaluru! The IMD has put out a thundershower alert for the city on Wednesday, October 15.

Occasional spells of rain or thundershowers are expected from October 15 to 20.

Expect light to moderate rain, cloudy skies, and breezy evenings. Temperatures will feel comfy—expect highs around 30°C and lows near 20-21°C this week.

If you're heading out, it's smart to check the weather so you don't get caught in a downpour.