IMD issues thundershower alert for Bengaluru today
Heads up, Bengaluru! The IMD has put out a thundershower alert for the city on Wednesday, October 15.
Occasional spells of rain or thundershowers are expected from October 15 to 20.
Expect light to moderate rain, cloudy skies, and breezy evenings. Temperatures will feel comfy—expect highs around 30°C and lows near 20-21°C this week.
If you're heading out, it's smart to check the weather so you don't get caught in a downpour.
Why you should stay updated on weather
Thundershowers and gusty winds can make roads slippery and cut visibility, especially during evening rush hour.
Staying updated helps you plan your day better and avoid last-minute hassles if the weather suddenly turns.