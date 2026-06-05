IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi-NCR cools to 30 Celsius
India
After scorching 45 Celsius heat, Delhi-NCR woke up to rain and cooler weather on Thursday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms and strong winds through Friday, so people are being asked to stay cautious as temperatures dip to around 30 Celsius.
Delhi airport flights may be disrupted
The sudden downpour and gusty winds may disrupt flights at Delhi Airport. Travelers were told to keep checking with their airlines for updates.
IndiGo also flagged possible delays but promised safety comes first.
The IMD says expect more cloudy skies, light rain, and storms through Friday.