IMD predicts rain in Maharashtra, UP, Bihar today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain with gusty winds in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the northeast this Friday.
Bihar is on red and orange alert for heavy downpours, while Uttar Pradesh could see showers mainly tonight.
Assam and Meghalaya are still dealing with ongoing storms. Delhi-NCR will likely get more rain too, and South Indian cities like Bengaluru can expect light showers.
Weather warnings for today
These weather alerts matter because heavy rain can sometimes cause flooding or travel delays—especially in Bihar, UP, and the Himalayas.
Northeast states might also face disruptions to transport or farming if storms persist.
If you're in these areas or have plans to travel soon, it's a good idea to stay updated and be careful out there!