Next Article
Video of man being beaten up by girlfriend's family goes viral
India
A disturbing incident from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral: Raju Yadav was attacked by his girlfriend's family after being invited to her house.
The assault—carried out by five relatives—was filmed and widely shared online, leading to public anger over the brutality involved.
Police take action after video goes viral
Police have filed cases against all five accused after the video surfaced. Three have been arrested so far, while two are still on the run.
The case has put a spotlight on safety concerns in the area and increased pressure on authorities to deliver justice quickly.