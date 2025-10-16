IMD: Southwest monsoon ends, northeast monsoon begins
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just announced that the southwest monsoon has officially ended across India, wrapping up a day later than usual.
At the same time, the northeast monsoon has kicked off in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala-Mahe.
Fun fact: this year's southwest monsoon started super early—back in May, the earliest since 2009.
Northeast monsoon crucial for southern India
This year, India got 8% more monsoon rain than average, but not everyone benefited equally.
The northwest got a big boost, while eastern and northeastern states saw one of their lowest rainfalls since 1901.
The northeast monsoon is now crucial for southern India, bringing essential rain for crops and water supplies between October and December.
All these shifts impact everything from farming to water availability—so keeping an eye on the weather isn't just for weather geeks!