TN announces official firecracker timings for Deepavali 2025
Planning to burst crackers this Deepavali?
Tamil Nadu has fixed the official timings: you can light up from 6-7am and again from 7-8pm
These rules have been around since 2018, thanks to a Supreme Court order focused on cutting down festival pollution.
Other guidelines for a safe, eco-friendly Deepavali
The state is encouraging everyone to use "green crackers" for less smoke and noise, and to join community celebrations (with local approval).
Firecrackers aren't allowed near hospitals, schools, courts, or places of worship.
Plus, the Pollution Control Board is spreading the word about safe, eco-friendly festivities through schools, colleges, and eco clubs this year.