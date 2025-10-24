Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain in Chennai, northern TN from Sunday
Heads up, Chennai and northern Tamil Nadu!
The IMD says to expect heavy rain from Sunday (October 26) through Tuesday (October 28), thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
October's already been super wet in Tamil Nadu—rainfall is up by 85% this month.
Plan ahead if you're heading out
Several districts—including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Ranipet, and Vellore—are at high risk for thunderstorms and lightning.
The downpour could mean waterlogged streets, traffic jams, and even minor flooding in low-lying spots.
It's smart to stay alert and plan ahead if you're heading out.