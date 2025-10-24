Next Article
Man shoots woman in PG accommodation over argument in Gurugram
India
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Gurugram on Thursday after he allegedly shot a woman at her PG (paying guest) accommodation while she was leaving for work.
The accused, Vipin Kumar, reportedly entered the building as the door was closing and confronted Shivangi Tiwari, whom he had known for two years.
Accused tried to escape but got stuck inside
After an argument, Kumar shot Tiwari near her shoulder and tried to escape, but got stuck inside since he didn't have an exit card.
Police arrived quickly and arrested him on the spot. Tiwari is now stable in hospital.
Authorities are looking into how Kumar got the gun and whether he has a criminal record.