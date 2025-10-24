'Carbide guns' trend leaves 14 kids blind in Madhya Pradesh
A risky DIY trend called "carbide guns" is causing serious harm in Madhya Pradesh.
These homemade explosive devices, made by mixing calcium carbide with water, have led to 14 children losing their eyesight and over 120 kids hospitalized with severe eye injuries.
Even though the government banned them, local markets—especially in Vidisha—kept selling them for cheap, ignoring the risks.
Trend's origin and government response
The trend spread fast on social media, with Instagram Reels and YouTube videos showing how to make these devices at home.
Many kids tried it themselves, not realizing how dangerous it is.
Despite police crackdowns and arrests, the easy DIY instructions online make it tough to stop.
The state government is now stepping up efforts to protect kids from further harm.