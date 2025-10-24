Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Bus catches fire after collision, 15 dead
Early Friday, a Kaveri Travels bus with about 42 people on board caught fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway near Chinnatekuru village, Andhra Pradesh.
The blaze started after a two-wheeler collided with the bus, causing a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls accident shocking
Twelve passengers managed to escape by breaking windows, but at least 15 others lost their lives. Injured survivors were taken to hospital for treatment.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy called the accident shocking, offered condolences, and ordered immediate help for families—including a helpline and on-site support from local officials.