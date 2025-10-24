Himachal Pradesh: 5 killed in 3 separate road accidents India Oct 24, 2025

Over Wednesday and Thursday, three serious road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Solan, and Hamirpur districts left five people dead and four others hurt.

The crashes included a car hitting a wall in Kangra (killing a young couple but sparing their children), a pickup truck falling into a gorge in Solan (leaving two dead and three injured), and a car slamming into a hill in Hamirpur (claiming the driver's life).