Himachal Pradesh: 5 killed in 3 separate road accidents
Over Wednesday and Thursday, three serious road accidents in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Solan, and Hamirpur districts left five people dead and four others hurt.
The crashes included a car hitting a wall in Kangra (killing a young couple but sparing their children), a pickup truck falling into a gorge in Solan (leaving two dead and three injured), and a car slamming into a hill in Hamirpur (claiming the driver's life).
Police have registered FIRs and started investigations
Police have registered FIRs and started investigations. In two of the cases, loss of control is cited as a likely cause.
The injured are being treated at local hospitals while authorities work to understand exactly what went wrong in each case.