Delhi driver kills employer's son, says he was scolded
India
A 28-year-old driver named Nitu has been arrested in Delhi for killing his employer's five-year-old son.
The boy disappeared while playing outside his home in Narela, and was later found dead in Nitu's rented room.
Investigators say the child was killed using bricks and a knife.
Evidence collected, investigation underway
Police discovered that Nitu acted out of revenge after being scolded and slapped by the boy's father following a fight with another driver.
Nitu confessed during questioning, and blood-stained clothes were found with him.
The child was declared dead at the hospital, and police have sent evidence for forensic examination and are continuing their investigation.