BJP's Manikant Rathod booked for threatening minister Priyank Kharge India Oct 24, 2025

Manikant Rathod, a BJP leader and Chittapur Assembly candidate, has been booked after allegedly threatening Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge during a press conference on October 16.

Rathod reportedly warned that if Kharge kept criticizing the RSS, its volunteers would "barge into Kharge's house"—a statement seen as a direct threat to the minister's safety.