BJP's Manikant Rathod booked for threatening minister Priyank Kharge
Manikant Rathod, a BJP leader and Chittapur Assembly candidate, has been booked after allegedly threatening Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge during a press conference on October 16.
Rathod reportedly warned that if Kharge kept criticizing the RSS, its volunteers would "barge into Kharge's house"—a statement seen as a direct threat to the minister's safety.
Rathod's previous controversies
Police have registered an FIR under charges of intentional insult and criminal intimidation, and are reviewing viral videos of Rathod's remarks to assess their impact on public order.
This isn't Rathod's first controversy—he previously landed in legal trouble for making similar threats, including a viral audio targeting Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's family.