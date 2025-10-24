India tightens rules for gene, stem cell therapies

CDSCO will now oversee approvals for cutting-edge therapies

The CDSCO (that's India's top drug regulator) will now oversee approvals for these cutting-edge therapies, keeping up with new tech and making sure research stays ethical.

Recent homegrown cancer treatments like NexCAR19 and Qartemi show India's getting serious about doing this right.

Experts say these new rules could boost trust among doctors, stop shady clinics, and speed up innovation—though cost is still a big hurdle for most patients.