Who is Justice Surya Kant, India's next Chief Justice
India's Chief Justice, Bhushan R. Gavai, has been asked by the Law Ministry to name who should take over after he retires on November 23, 2025.
All signs point to Justice Surya Kant—currently the Supreme Court's senior-most judge—stepping in as the next CJI from November 24.
This tradition of recommending the senior-most "fit" judge comes from a Supreme Court decision back in 1993.
Justice Kant's journey from Hisar to Supreme Court
Justice Kant's journey started in Hisar, Haryana.
He became Haryana's youngest Advocate General at just 38 in 2000, joined the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2004, then served as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court before moving up to the Supreme Court in May 2019.
With over 300 judgments and a strong record on legal reforms, he's expected to bring steady leadership as India's next top judge.