Who is Justice Surya Kant, India's next Chief Justice India Oct 24, 2025

India's Chief Justice, Bhushan R. Gavai, has been asked by the Law Ministry to name who should take over after he retires on November 23, 2025.

All signs point to Justice Surya Kant—currently the Supreme Court's senior-most judge—stepping in as the next CJI from November 24.

This tradition of recommending the senior-most "fit" judge comes from a Supreme Court decision back in 1993.