Gurugram, Rohtak among cities with 'very poor' AQI

Breathing this air can be dangerous

Breathing this kind of polluted air isn't just uncomfortable—it is widely known to increase risks for breathing and heart problems, especially for kids and older people.

Even though Haryana cracked down on crop burning (31 FIRs filed this year) and handed out fines, the poor air quality persists, possibly due to ongoing industrial emissions and other pollution sources.

Neighboring Punjab is also struggling with similar issues, making clean air a shared challenge for the region right now.