Gurugram, Rohtak among cities with 'very poor' AQI
Haryana's air quality has taken a hit this October, with AQI levels in cities like Bahadurgarh (325), Dharuhera (322), and Jind (302) landing in the "very poor" range.
This is surprising since stubble burning cases dropped sharply—from 665 last year to just 58 this season.
Rohtak and Gurugram aren't far behind, both reporting unhealthy air.
Breathing this air can be dangerous
Breathing this kind of polluted air isn't just uncomfortable—it is widely known to increase risks for breathing and heart problems, especially for kids and older people.
Even though Haryana cracked down on crop burning (31 FIRs filed this year) and handed out fines, the poor air quality persists, possibly due to ongoing industrial emissions and other pollution sources.
Neighboring Punjab is also struggling with similar issues, making clean air a shared challenge for the region right now.