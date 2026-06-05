IMD warns of heavy rain in parts, statewide thunderstorms Saturday
India
Heads up, Telangana: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a heavy rain alert for parts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Nagarkurnool on Saturday.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected across all 33 districts.
If you're in Hyderabad or nearby areas, expect partly cloudy sky over the next day.
Hyderabad could see evening thundershowers
Hyderabad could see light to moderate showers or thundershowers, especially in the evening or at night. Some spots might get heavier rain and strong winds.
Temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius during the day and could dip to 24 degrees Celsius at night.