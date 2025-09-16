Next Article
IMD warns of more rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal; drier elsewhere
India
The monsoon is hitting hard in the Himalayan regions, with Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh seeing intense rainfall this week.
The IMD says more rain is on the way for these areas, plus East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Meanwhile, the monsoon is starting to retreat from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana—so those places can expect drier days ahead.
Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
Floods and landslides have caused real problems in Uttarakhand—two people are missing and roads are blocked.
In Himachal's Mandi district, flash floods have sadly claimed three lives and damaged local infrastructure.
The IMD has warned everyone to stay alert for more heavy rain and possible disasters as weather patterns keep shifting.