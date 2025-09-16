IMD warns of more rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal; drier elsewhere India Sep 16, 2025

The monsoon is hitting hard in the Himalayan regions, with Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh seeing intense rainfall this week.

The IMD says more rain is on the way for these areas, plus East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Meanwhile, the monsoon is starting to retreat from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana—so those places can expect drier days ahead.