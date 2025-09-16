Next Article
Man missing for 16 years found in old age home
India
Nagina Sahni, who vanished from his Bihar village during a pilgrimage in 2009, shocked everyone by returning home after 16 years.
His family had even performed his last rites, thinking he was gone for good—until a recent video from a Gujarat old age home changed everything.
Villagers called it a miracle
Sahni's son, Rudal, spotted him in a video and, after confirming, recognized his father.
Their emotional reunion at the ashram was deeply emotional.
Villagers called it nothing short of a miracle and credited social media for making the impossible happen.
How technology helped reconnect family
It's not every day you hear about someone coming back after being declared dead for over a decade.
This story is a reminder of how technology—and maybe just a bit of luck—can reconnect families against all odds.