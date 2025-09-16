IMD issues heavy rain alerts in several states India Sep 16, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out heavy rain alerts for many states on Tuesday.

Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of West Bengal, and Maharashtra are on orange alert for very heavy rainfall.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi is not expected to receive rain—just cloudy skies expected until September 21.