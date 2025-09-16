IMD issues heavy rain alerts in several states
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out heavy rain alerts for many states on Tuesday.
Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of West Bengal, and Maharashtra are on orange alert for very heavy rainfall.
Yellow alerts have been issued for Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh.
Delhi is not expected to receive rain—just cloudy skies expected until September 21.
Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh
Tamil Nadu is set for heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 19; Chennai's already dealing with waterlogged streets.
Bengaluru will get moderate showers with high humidity and temperatures between 20.3°C and 27.6°C.
In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, a landslide caused by monsoon rains sadly took three lives—bringing the state's monsoon death toll to 404 as of mid-September.