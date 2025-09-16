Shefali Jariwala's husband to launch YouTube channel in her memory

Parag Tyagi, the husband of late actor Shefali Jariwala , is set to launch a YouTube channel dedicated to their shared story. The Kaanta Laga star passed away in June at the age of 42 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. In his upcoming venture, Tyagi plans to celebrate their life together and honor Jariwala's love for nature.

Foundation's mission Tyagi establishes foundation in late actor's honor In addition to sharing personal memories, Tyagi has set up the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation. The revenue generated from the YouTube channel will go toward supporting education for underprivileged children and promoting women's empowerment, causes that were dear to Jariwala's heart. He expressed gratitude toward fans for their unwavering support and encouraged everyone to join him in making a positive impact through these initiatives.

Announcement details 'Our story will be on YouTube' Tyagi took to Instagram to announce the launch of his YouTube channel. He said, "So friends, as we promised you last time that we will tell our story on our channel. So that's the next step." "Very soon, we are going to tell our story on Pari's channel. And we have taken this step at this beautiful location because Pari loved nature very much."

Channel content 'I will share everything with you' In his announcement, Tyagi revealed that the YouTube channel will feature their life story. He said, "We are going to launch our channel where we will share our story, how we met, where we met, our life together and what happened that day." "I will share everything with you." The actor also thanked fans for their love and support toward him and Jariwala.