Uttarakhand: Flash floods sweep away 10 laborers; 6 missing
A sudden cloudburst hit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, triggering flash floods that swept away a tractor-trolley carrying 10 laborers in Vikasnagar.
Four people were rescued, but six are still missing as of today.
The group was reportedly on their way to a mining site when disaster struck, and search teams have been deployed to find the missing.
CM Dhami visits rain-affected areas
The floods have badly damaged roads, homes, shops, and even a bridge—forcing around 300-400 residents to move to safer places.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited rain-affected areas, including Maldevta, to check on relief work.
Both SDRF and NDRF teams are on the ground helping people and trying to restore normal life as quickly as possible.