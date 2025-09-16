Uttarakhand: Flash floods sweep away 10 laborers; 6 missing India Sep 16, 2025

A sudden cloudburst hit Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, triggering flash floods that swept away a tractor-trolley carrying 10 laborers in Vikasnagar.

Four people were rescued, but six are still missing as of today.

The group was reportedly on their way to a mining site when disaster struck, and search teams have been deployed to find the missing.