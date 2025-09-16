Supreme Court clears Reliance Foundation's Vantara wildlife rescue center
The Supreme Court has fully cleared Vantara, the Reliance Foundation's wildlife rescue center in Gujarat, after a detailed investigation.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by ex-Justice Jasti Chelameswar, found no evidence of animal smuggling or financial wrongdoing—everything checked out legally.
No illegalities in animal rescues, says SIT
The SIT confirmed that Vantara's animal rescues—including elephants—were done by the book under India's Wildlife Protection Act.
They also noted that the center maintains high standards in animal welfare and conservation efforts.
SC bars further cases on same allegations
With this ruling, the Supreme Court made it clear: there'll be no more cases on these same allegations.
For Vantara and everyone who cares about wildlife rescue in India, it's a big moment that highlights their commitment to doing things right.