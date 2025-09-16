Supreme Court clears Reliance Foundation's Vantara wildlife rescue center

The SIT confirmed that Vantara's animal rescues—including elephants—were done by the book under India's Wildlife Protection Act. They also noted that the center maintains high standards in animal welfare and conservation efforts.

SC bars further cases on same allegations

With this ruling, the Supreme Court made it clear: there'll be no more cases on these same allegations.

For Vantara and everyone who cares about wildlife rescue in India, it's a big moment that highlights their commitment to doing things right.