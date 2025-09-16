'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal, Kunickaa's kitchen spat escalates 

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a heated argument between music composer Amaal Mallik and actor Kunickaa Sadanand. The spat was over kitchen duties, with both contestants exchanging sharp words about respect and responsibility. Things took a turn when Mallik, as Captain, assigned lunch duty to contestant Nehal Chudasama, which she refused, citing her exercise routine. This led to an argument with Sadanand, questioning him about the kitchen duty allocation.

Argument escalates 'Badi meherbaani kar rahe hai': Sadanand to Mallik The argument escalated when Mallik told Sadanand that he would be handling the kitchen work. To this, she sarcastically replied, "Badi meherbani kar rahe hai (You're doing a great favor)." This irked Mallik, who snapped back, "I am being most respectful to you." The spat between these two led to an argument between Shehbaz Badesha and Abhishek Bajaj, with them nearly getting physical before being stopped by fellow contestants.

Kitchen chaos Mallik addresses issue of respect and boundaries during argument The ongoing conflict between Mallik and Sadanand has added to the chaos in the Bigg Boss 19 kitchen. The usually composed music director lost his cool over Sadanand's repeated interference in kitchen tasks, even though she had opted out of those responsibilities. Mallik also addressed the issue of respect and boundaries during their argument, stating that respecting someone doesn't mean blindly following their commands or taking advantage of their patience.

Kitchen conflict Chudasama refuses to cook lunch, suggests swapping duties The kitchen chaos was further fueled by Chudasama's refusal to cook lunch, citing a clash with her gym schedule. She suggested swapping her lunch duty with dinner and asked Neelam Giri to take over since she doesn't work out. Mallik, however, held his ground and insisted that Chudasama focus on the task assigned. This refusal added more fuel to the fire between Mallik and Sadanand.