Vijay-Jyotika's 'Kushi' is returning to theaters for special reason
Entertainment
Get ready for some nostalgia—Kushi, the much-loved rom-com starring Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika, is hitting theaters again on September 25, 2025, to mark its 25th year.
Sakthi Film Factory shared their excitement about teaming up with producer AM Rathnam and Vijay once more, inviting fans to celebrate the film's timeless vibe together on the big screen.
'Kushi' was a huge hit upon its initial release
Originally released in May 2000, Kushi follows college students Jenny and Shiva as they navigate misunderstandings and eventually fall in love.
The film was a huge hit, earning both critical praise and box office success.
Its popularity led to Hindi and Telugu remakes soon after—proof that Kushi's charm has stuck around for a whole generation.