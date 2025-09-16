Vijay-Jyotika's 'Kushi' is returning to theaters for special reason Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Get ready for some nostalgia—Kushi, the much-loved rom-com starring Thalapathy Vijay and Jyotika, is hitting theaters again on September 25, 2025, to mark its 25th year.

Sakthi Film Factory shared their excitement about teaming up with producer AM Rathnam and Vijay once more, inviting fans to celebrate the film's timeless vibe together on the big screen.