'Nyaya': Aneet Padda plays teen survivor in legal drama

Padda, Fatima, Mathur lead socially relevant show

Nyaya isn't just another legal drama—it's Padda's second team-up with Mehra and Kapadia after Big Girls Don't Cry, and it highlights her knack for taking on bold, socially relevant roles.

With Fatima Sana Shaikh as a fearless cop and Arjun Mathur in a key role, the series puts young voices at the center of tough conversations—making it one to watch if you care about stories that actually mean something.