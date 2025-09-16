Next Article
'Nyaya': Aneet Padda plays teen survivor in legal drama
Entertainment
Aneet Padda, who broke out with Saiyaara last year, is starring in Nyaya—a courtroom drama where she plays a 17-year-old survivor seeking justice against a high-profile godman.
Interestingly, the show was filmed before her big-screen debut and is directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia.
Padda, Fatima, Mathur lead socially relevant show
Nyaya isn't just another legal drama—it's Padda's second team-up with Mehra and Kapadia after Big Girls Don't Cry, and it highlights her knack for taking on bold, socially relevant roles.
With Fatima Sana Shaikh as a fearless cop and Arjun Mathur in a key role, the series puts young voices at the center of tough conversations—making it one to watch if you care about stories that actually mean something.