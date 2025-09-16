Next Article
Box office buzz: Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' beats 'Jalsa' in advance
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, is already making waves before its release.
With $1.57 million (about ₹14 crore) earned from advance bookings and nearly 54,000 tickets sold, it's outperformed his last movie even before hitting theaters.
'OG' set for big opening in North America
OG is on track for a $2 million opening in North America—set to be the second-biggest premiere day collection of the year in North America, behind Rajinikanth's Coolie.
The film stars Kalyan as Ojas Gambhir, an underworld don out for revenge.
Directed by Sujeeth (of Saaho fame), the movie also features Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut as the villain.
All signs point to a major hit!