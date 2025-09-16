Box office buzz: Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' beats 'Jalsa' in advance

'OG' set for big opening in North America

OG is on track for a $2 million opening in North America—set to be the second-biggest premiere day collection of the year in North America, behind Rajinikanth's Coolie.

The film stars Kalyan as Ojas Gambhir, an underworld don out for revenge.

Directed by Sujeeth (of Saaho fame), the movie also features Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut as the villain.

All signs point to a major hit!