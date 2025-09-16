5 musicals that showcase Vincente Minnelli's genius

Known as one of the finest directors, Vincente Minnelli is hailed for bringing the world of musicals alive. His movies are a heady mix of colorful visuals and gripping storytelling. Here are five of his evergreen musical adventures that continue to enthrall audiences. Each movie is a testimony to Minnelli's genius and his ability to weave music and story together seamlessly.

#1 'Meet Me in St. Louis': A family tale Meet Me in St. Louis is a beautiful musical that encapsulates the family life in early 20th-century America. The film follows the Smith family as they deal with love, change, and wait for the World's Fair to arrive in their city. With unforgettable songs such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, this movie is still an evergreen classic.

#2 'An American in Paris': A romantic journey In An American in Paris, Minnelli weaves a beautiful romantic tale against the backdrop of post-war Paris. The story follows an American artist who falls in love with a French woman who's already engaged to another man. The film is famous for its stunning ballet sequence and bagged several Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

#3 'The Band Wagon': Showbiz satire The Band Wagon provides an entertaining glimpse into the world of show business through the perspective of an aging Hollywood star staging a Broadway comeback. Famous for its witty script and iconic dance numbers like That's Entertainment, this film showcases Minnelli's flair for mixing humor with musical artistry.

#4 'Gigi': A coming-of-age story Set in turn-of-the-century Paris, Gigi tells the story of a young girl groomed to become a courtesan but ultimately finds true love instead. This charming musical features lavish sets and costumes, along with memorable tunes such as Thank Heaven for Little Girls. It received multiple Oscars, including Best Picture.