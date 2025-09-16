Haryanvi actor-director Uttar Kumar arrested for raping female actor

Haryanvi actor-director Uttar Kumar was taken into custody on September 14 after a 25-year-old singer-actor accused him of raping her under the pretext of giving her film roles and marrying her. The 51-year-old Kumar was taken into custody from his farmhouse in Amroha by Ghaziabad Police on Sunday morning. After his arrest, he reportedly fell ill and was subsequently admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Health concerns Kumar was arrested after raid at his farmhouse Police teams, under the guidance of Additional Police Commissioner Alok Priyadarshi, conducted a raid at 4:30am and arrested Kumar while he was asleep. DCP Trans Hindon Nimish Patil confirmed the arrest and said the actor is being brought to Ghaziabad for legal proceedings. However, soon after his arrest, Kumar's health reportedly deteriorated, and he was admitted to a hospital. And, here, a new twist has emerged.

Family's allegation Family claims 'poison' found in actor's body While Kumar remained under medical care, his family alleged that poison was found in the actor's body while he was being taken into custody. A post on his Instagram account claimed that the police did not inform his family about this and did not even tell them which hospital he was in. The 51-year-old is married to Rajmala Chaudhary, and they have two children together.

Legal proceedings Police verify allegations against Kumar DCP (Trans-Hindan) Nimish Patil told PTI that Kumar will be taken back into custody once doctors give a fitness report. "Police are verifying the allegations, and once the actor is declared medically fit, he will be arrested," Patil said. The arrest comes after the complainant attempted to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow on September 6. She alleged that Kumar promised her significant opportunities in the Haryanvi film and music industry since their first meeting in August 2020.

Legal action FIR registered on court's directive On June 24, the complainant lodged a written complaint at Shalimar Garden Police Station in Ghaziabad against Kumar for serious misconduct and sexual exploitation. However, she claimed no FIR was registered initially. After her petition to the High Court, an FIR was finally lodged nearly a month later on the court's directive. Before that, the singer had filed a complaint against Kumar on July 18 under various sections of rape and criminal intimidation, along with SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.