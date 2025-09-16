Odisha: College student gang-raped in front of boyfriend near beach
What's the story
A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by two men in front of her boyfriend near a beach in Puri, Odisha. The incident took place on Saturday when the couple was sitting near the Baliharchandi temple. The accused reportedly filmed them and demanded money for deleting the videos. When the couple refused to pay, two of the accused allegedly raped the woman while others assaulted her boyfriend and tied him to a tree.
Arrest update
3 men arrested, another absconding
According to the police, the survivor could file a complaint only on Monday evening after being traumatized by the assault. Three of the accused, all local men, have been arrested in connection with the incident. However, they allegedly deleted the videos before their arrest. Another accused is still on the run.
Rising trend
Similar incidents of sexual assault in Odisha
The incident is one of several recent sexual assaults in Odisha. Last Wednesday, a woman was raped at a lodge in Bhubaneswar by three men who had promised her a major musical project, and she was offered a sedative-laced drink. The accused were arrested on Saturday. On September 5, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Kandhamal while she was headed to her sister's village for Ganesh idol immersion.
Other cases
Concerns over women's safety in Odisha
In another horrific case, a 10-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in Mayurbhanj last month. The accused was arrested later. On June 15, a 20-year-old college student was subjected to gang rape by around 10 men on the Gopalpur sea beach of Ganjam District. Reportedly, she had gone to the beach along with a male friend to celebrate a festival. The perpetrators, after overpowering her friend, sexually assaulted her.