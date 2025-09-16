Odisha: College student gang-raped in front of boyfriend near beach

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by two men in front of her boyfriend near a beach in Puri, Odisha . The incident took place on Saturday when the couple was sitting near the Baliharchandi temple. The accused reportedly filmed them and demanded money for deleting the videos. When the couple refused to pay, two of the accused allegedly raped the woman while others assaulted her boyfriend and tied him to a tree.

Arrest update 3 men arrested, another absconding According to the police, the survivor could file a complaint only on Monday evening after being traumatized by the assault. Three of the accused, all local men, have been arrested in connection with the incident. However, they allegedly deleted the videos before their arrest. Another accused is still on the run.

Rising trend Similar incidents of sexual assault in Odisha The incident is one of several recent sexual assaults in Odisha. Last Wednesday, a woman was raped at a lodge in Bhubaneswar by three men who had promised her a major musical project, and she was offered a sedative-laced drink. The accused were arrested on Saturday. On September 5, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Kandhamal while she was headed to her sister's village for Ganesh idol immersion.