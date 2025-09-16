Next Article
'Too inebriated to respond': Man locked inside train toilet for hours
India
A train journey took an unexpected turn when a toilet stayed locked from the inside for six hours.
Worried passengers finally got railway staff to force the door open—only to find a man inside, clearly drunk and appearing too inebriated to respond clearly.
The story's gone viral
Footage of the incident quickly made its way online, sparking reactions that ranged from jokes about the bizarre situation to serious calls for better checks and quicker emergency responses on Indian trains.
