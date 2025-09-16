Next Article
Kerala: Bomb threat email received at secretariat, turns out hoax
India
On Tuesday, the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram got a bomb threat email, which sent police and bomb squads rushing to the scene.
After a thorough search, no explosives were found—turns out it was just a hoax.
Police are now investigating who sent the email.
This isn't the first time government offices in Kerala have faced fake bomb threats this year—places like district collectorates, airports, and courts have all had similar scares.
Even across India, including in Delhi, authorities are seeing more of these hoaxes but still take every alert seriously to keep everyone safe.