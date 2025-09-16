Dehradun's Sahastradhara hit by cloudburst; 2 people missing
A sudden cloudburst in Dehradun has hit Sahastradhara hard—this scenic spot known for its sulfur springs and waterfalls is now covered in debris, with two people missing and several homes destroyed.
Authorities have declared the area off-limits to tourists for now, even though it's usually a go-to place for its natural beauty and supposed healing waters.
Authorities have declared the area off-limits to tourists
Sahastradhara means "a thousandfold spring," which fits its reputation as a unique getaway with limestone caves, mineral-rich streams, and an old Lord Shiva temple that draws both travelers and pilgrims.
The Baldi River, which usually adds to the charm, overflowed during the cloudburst and caused much of the damage.
Rescue teams are still working in tough conditions to help affected communities.