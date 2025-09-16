Next Article
Malegaon blast case: HC reviews appeal against acquittals
The Bombay High Court is now reviewing an appeal from families affected by the 2008 Malegaon blast, who want to overturn the acquittal of seven people—including Pragya Singh Thakur and Prasad Purohit—by a special NIA court.
On Tuesday, Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar asked the appellants about their involvement as witnesses.
Petitioners allege trial court didn't probe witnesses properly
The families argue that the NIA weakened its case against those accused in the blast, which killed six and injured over 100.
They claim flaws in the investigation shouldn't let anyone walk free, and allege a right-wing conspiracy aimed at spreading fear among Muslims.
The petitioners also feel the trial court should have done more to probe witnesses.
The next hearing is set for Wednesday.