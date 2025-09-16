Chennai weather: Light rain expected today; more showers likely India Sep 16, 2025

Heads up, Chennai! The Regional Meteorological Centre says you can expect light to moderate rain over isolated places in the city and nearby districts like Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, and Ranipet until Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms kicked off the day on Tuesday, though Monday stayed mostly dry.