Chennai weather: Light rain expected today; more showers likely
Heads up, Chennai! The Regional Meteorological Centre says you can expect light to moderate rain over isolated places in the city and nearby districts like Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, and Ranipet until Tuesday afternoon.
Thunderstorms kicked off the day on Tuesday, though Monday stayed mostly dry.
Rainfall recorded in different parts of the city
Recent rainfall ranged from 10mm to 47mm in spots like Nungambakkam and Virinjipuram.
Thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal (which is sticking around till Thursday), more showers are likely.