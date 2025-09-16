NEET aspirant killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur India Sep 16, 2025

Deepak Gupta, a 19-year-old preparing for the NEET exam, was tragically murdered on September 15, 2025, in Mauachapi village, Gorakhpur.

He confronted a group of cattle smugglers trying to steal livestock from the village near his family's warehouse and was shot in the mouth; his head was then crushed with a vehicle.

His body was found with severe injuries.