Next Article
NEET aspirant killed by cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur
India
Deepak Gupta, a 19-year-old preparing for the NEET exam, was tragically murdered on September 15, 2025, in Mauachapi village, Gorakhpur.
He confronted a group of cattle smugglers trying to steal livestock from the village near his family's warehouse and was shot in the mouth; his head was then crushed with a vehicle.
His body was found with severe injuries.
Villagers protest, set vehicle on fire
The incident sparked strong protests—villagers blocked roads and set one of the smugglers' vehicles on fire.
Police had to step in as tensions rose, with two officers injured during the chaos.
Forensic teams are now investigating the crime scene, and police have promised strict action against those involved.