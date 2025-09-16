Next Article
SC collegium recommends HC judge appointments, confirmations
India
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, just approved a fresh round of judge appointments and confirmations in five High Courts.
The decision came on September 16, 2025, with Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath also on the panel.
Recommendations for permanent judges
Himachal Pradesh High Court gets two new judges: Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma.
Karnataka High Court welcomes Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally as new judges, while Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind is now permanent there.
Over in Tripura, Justice Biswajit Palit is confirmed as a permanent judge; Madras High Court sees Justices N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan become permanent too.