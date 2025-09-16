SC collegium recommends HC judge appointments, confirmations

Recommendations for permanent judges

Himachal Pradesh High Court gets two new judges: Jiya Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma.

Karnataka High Court welcomes Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Muralidhara Pai Borkatte, Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally as new judges, while Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind is now permanent there.

Over in Tripura, Justice Biswajit Palit is confirmed as a permanent judge; Madras High Court sees Justices N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan become permanent too.