Mumbai's reservoirs at 98.82% capacity, can last 300 days
India
Mumbai's seven main reservoirs are now at 98.82% capacity as of Tuesday, September 16, 2025—marking the highest levels seen on this date in three years.
Together, they're holding about 14.3 lakh million liters of water out of a possible 14.47 lakh million.
One reservoir has reached full capacity
These lakes supply nearly all of Mumbai's water, and right now there's enough stored to last the city for roughly 300 days—so no need to stress about water cuts anytime soon.
Early monsoon showers and extra rain in May gave things a strong start, and recent downpours pushed overall lake levels to their highest point, with at least one reservoir (Modak Sagar) reaching full capacity.
Basically, Mumbai is set for a steady water supply this year.