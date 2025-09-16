Mumbai's reservoirs at 98.82% capacity, can last 300 days

One reservoir has reached full capacity

These lakes supply nearly all of Mumbai's water, and right now there's enough stored to last the city for roughly 300 days—so no need to stress about water cuts anytime soon.

Early monsoon showers and extra rain in May gave things a strong start, and recent downpours pushed overall lake levels to their highest point, with at least one reservoir (Modak Sagar) reaching full capacity.

Basically, Mumbai is set for a steady water supply this year.