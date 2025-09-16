Israel minister says 'Gaza on fire' after intense bombing campaign 

Israel has launched an intense bombing campaign on Gaza City, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz saying the city is "on fire." The assault comes after US Senator Marco Rubio, who was in Israel, expressed support for Israel's mission to eliminate Hamas . "The Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen," Rubio said.

Residents 'We can hear their screams' Palestinian residents reported widespread strikes throughout the city. They reported one strike struck at least three houses on the city's southwestern edge. "We can hear their screams," 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal was quoted as saying by AFP. Both Netanyahu and Rubio declared Monday that the only way to end the crisis in Gaza is to eliminate Hamas and release the remaining 48 hostages—approximately 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Diplomatic support Rubio's diplomatic solution hopes amid Israeli military actions That being said, a diplomatic solution in which Hamas demilitarizes remained the US preference, Rubio added. "Sometimes when you're dealing with a group of savages like Hamas, that's not possible, but we hope it can happen," he said. He also expressed hope that Qatar could mediate despite recent airstrikes in the Gulf country against Hamas leaders. "We want them to know that if there's any country...that could help end this through a negotiation, it's Qatar," Rubio said.