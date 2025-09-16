Uttarakhand nearly hits cloudburst levels; orange alert issued
Uttarakhand is facing an orange alert after days of intense rain, with Dehradun nearly hitting cloudburst levels at 67mm per hour on Monday night.
The warning stays in place for several districts—including Nainital, Chamoli, and Bageshwar—until the morning of September 17, 2025.
Climate change blamed for extreme weather swings
Rainfall since June has been 22% higher than usual across Uttarakhand, and some areas like Bageshwar have seen more than double their normal rain.
This has led to flooded homes, damaged roads, and rivers running dangerously high—raising real concerns about flash floods and landslides.
Experts point to climate change for these extreme weather swings.
Similar situation in Himachal, J&K
It's not only here—states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are also seeing much heavier monsoon rains this year.
With the wet spell expected to continue for now, people across northern India are being urged to stay alert.