Assam CO arrested for amassing wealth beyond means
India
Nupur Bora, a Circle Officer from Assam's Kamrup district, was arrested on Monday after a six-month investigation exposed her for allegedly holding assets way beyond her official income.
Authorities say she transferred Hindu-owned land to suspicious individuals for cash while posted in Barpeta.
Raids at Bora's homes in Guwahati and Barpeta turned up ₹1.02 crore in cash (₹92 lakh in Guwahati and ₹10 lakh in Barpeta) and almost ₹1 crore worth of jewelry.
Investigators are also looking into revenue official Surajit Deka, suspected of helping with the illegal land transfers.
There are claims that Bora ran a "rate card" for bribes—charging fees to alter land records—while police hint more assets could surface as the case unfolds.