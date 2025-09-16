'Homebound': Trailer of Janhvi-Ishaan-Vishal starrer to be out soon

Critical success

Film's accolades at international film festivals

Homebound made its world premiere at Cannes in May 2025, where it was lauded for its honest portrayal of caste and class issues. The performances by Khatter and Jethwa were particularly praised. The film also won the Second Runner Up for the International People's Choice Award at TIFF. Producer Karan Johar expressed pride in how the film's story resonates with audiences globally.