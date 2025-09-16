'Homebound': Trailer of Janhvi-Ishaan-Vishal starrer to be out soon
What's the story
The official trailer for Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, will be released on Wednesday, September 17. The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and tells the story of two childhood buddies from rural North India who aspire to become police officers. It will hit Indian theaters on September 26.
Critical success
Film's accolades at international film festivals
Homebound made its world premiere at Cannes in May 2025, where it was lauded for its honest portrayal of caste and class issues. The performances by Khatter and Jethwa were particularly praised. The film also won the Second Runner Up for the International People's Choice Award at TIFF. Producer Karan Johar expressed pride in how the film's story resonates with audiences globally.
Film's theme
Story and production details
As two friends get closer to achieving their goal, societal pressure, personal struggles, and unexpected challenges threaten their friendship and test their loyalty to one another. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and has been highly anticipated, particularly due to Ghaywan's much-awaited return to direction after his critically acclaimed debut film Masaan.