Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to hit theaters on September 26

Plot details

Here's everything to know about 'Homebound'

Homebound is an adaptation of a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Set in a small North Indian village, it tells the story of two childhood friends who train for the national police exam together. Their shared dream becomes a massive test of loyalty and survival as caste and class pressures mount gradually.