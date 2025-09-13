Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to hit theaters on September 26
What's the story
Karan Johar has finally announced the theatrical release of the upcoming film Homebound, a Hindi drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan. The film will hit theaters worldwide on September 26, 2025. It has already received critical acclaim at international festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival (Un Certain Regard section) and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Plot details
Here's everything to know about 'Homebound'
Homebound is an adaptation of a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Set in a small North Indian village, it tells the story of two childhood friends who train for the national police exam together. Their shared dream becomes a massive test of loyalty and survival as caste and class pressures mount gradually.
Critical reception
The film received critical acclaim at international film festivals
Homebound premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category, which highlights films with unique storytelling. The film also screened recently at TIFF, where it received a standing ovation. It is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.