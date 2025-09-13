Next Article
'Kantara: Chapter 1' news: Team unveils making video of film
"Kantara: Chapter 1," directed by Rishab Shetty, is all about celebrating India's cultural roots.
The film brings together artisans from across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and West Bengal to create a stunning temple setting that showcases artisans' skills through different eras.
Film releases in multiple languages on October 2
The movie features an epic war sequence with over 500 fighters and 3,000 extras—filmed on a huge 25-acre set over nearly two months.
With music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and visuals from Arvind Kashyap and Vinesh Banglan, it's a true team effort.
"Kantara: Chapter 1" hits theaters worldwide on October 2 in multiple languages.