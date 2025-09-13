'Best Actor, National Crush' labels irk Bajpayee: 'Humiliating for me' Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Manoj Bajpayee isn't a fan of Bollywood's habit of handing out labels like "Best Actor" or "National Crush" just because of PR buzz.

On the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel, he shared, "It is humiliating for me, who has been giving everything to this craft, and suddenly jo hai, agle din aap padhte ho 'best actor.' Suddenly ek #BestActor aa jaata hai, phir chaar mahine baad another #BestActor aata hai #NationalCrush. You know, the whole culture has changed," pointing out how it sidelines actors who've put in years of real work.