'Best Actor, National Crush' labels irk Bajpayee: 'Humiliating for me'
Manoj Bajpayee isn't a fan of Bollywood's habit of handing out labels like "Best Actor" or "National Crush" just because of PR buzz.
On the Humans of Cinema YouTube channel, he shared, "It is humiliating for me, who has been giving everything to this craft, and suddenly jo hai, agle din aap padhte ho 'best actor.' Suddenly ek #BestActor aa jaata hai, phir chaar mahine baad another #BestActor aata hai #NationalCrush. You know, the whole culture has changed," pointing out how it sidelines actors who've put in years of real work.
His remarks came during 'Jugnuma' promotions
Bajpayee made these remarks while promoting his new film, Jugnuma: The Fable, which dropped on September 12, 2025.
The movie is set in the late '80s Himalayas and follows a man dealing with mysterious orchard fires and family secrets.
His mention of "National Crush" got people talking—some saw it as a subtle nod to Rashmika Mandanna.
Meanwhile, here's what else is happening in his career
Alongside Jugnuma, Bajpayee is prepping for The Family Man Season 3.
He has spoken about how trained actors struggle to get noticed in an industry obsessed with quick fame and catchy titles over genuine talent.