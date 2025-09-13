Salman wishes luck to Sonakshi-Anurag's 'Nishaanchi' in new video Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

Salman Khan is showing some love for Anurag Kashyap's latest, "Nishaanchi."

He dropped a video on social media where Sonakshi Sinha shows him the movie poster and Vedika Pinto introduces herself, and he sends his best wishes.

The film hits theaters September 19.