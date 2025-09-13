Next Article
Salman wishes luck to Sonakshi-Anurag's 'Nishaanchi' in new video
Salman Khan is showing some love for Anurag Kashyap's latest, "Nishaanchi."
He dropped a video on social media where Sonakshi Sinha shows him the movie poster and Vedika Pinto introduces herself, and he sends his best wishes.
The film hits theaters September 19.
More about the film
"Nishaanchi" is also the big-screen debut for Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray.
Alongside him are Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.
With Kashyap directing and a buzzworthy cast, this one's got a lot of people talking.